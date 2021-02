ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This week’s pet project feature is Abrams. He’s an 8-year old lab mix.

According to Alaska SPCA Adoption Center Manager Aimee Everett, Abrams is a great boy and loves people. He has great house manners and loves to adventure.

Everett said he’s a really active dog, but also loves to cuddle.

