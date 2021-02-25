Advertisement

Regents vote to extend fundraising deadline for UAA hockey and gymnastics

The Univ. of Alaska Anchorage logo at the Alaska Airlines Center
The Univ. of Alaska Anchorage logo at the Alaska Airlines Center
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:42 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The University of Alaska Board of Regents unanimously passed motions to extend the fundraising deadline for the University of Alaska Anchorage hockey and gymnastics programs. The tweaks made to the fundraising timeline are specific to both teams.

“I’m so excited about this,” said UA interim president Pat Pitney during the meeting. “The momentum and community support have been remarkable compared to the energy we saw a year ago.”

The hockey team has until August 30 to raise $3 million, two years’ worth of expenses, and if that fundraising goal is met UAA hockey would return to the ice in 2022-23. This decision by the regents gives Save Seawolf Hockey an additional six months to raise $1.2 million on top of the $1.8 million they have already raised.

The new fundraising deadline for gymnastics was pushed back four months to June 30 and requires the team to raise $440,000 for reinstatement next season along with an additional $440,000 by June 30, 2022, for reinstatement beyond the 2021-22 season. So far the gymnastics team has fundraised $380,000 since September.

“This is the support we hoped to inspire,” said UAA interim president Dr. Bruce Schultz president. “We aren’t finished but I’m excited about the partnerships and pathway forward.”

Title IX compliance is also part of the reinstatement puzzle for both of these teams. To maintain Title IX compliance UAA hockey has to be reinstated for UAA gymnastics to continue past next season, according to the motion approved by the regents.

