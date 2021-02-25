Several units respond to early morning structure fire in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - According to Captain Patrick Gregg of Fire Station 9, about 20 units responded to a structure fire off De Armoun Road and Alpine Drive in Anchorage early this morning.

Once units arrived on the scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters had to deal with the issue of no hydrants in the area, which created immediate water supply issues. Captain Gregg said it took 3 water tenders to keep the water supply going. The biggest concern was keeping the fire from spreading since the house was surrounded by trees and other homes. There were no injuries and everyone inside the house was able to get out.

“Time of day people are asleep, the things that save lives in a situation like this are working smoke detectors. Make sure you have them, make sure there’s batteries in them, make sure they’re throughout the house,” said Captain Gregg.

The house is a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.