State House member tests positive for COVID-19, speaker says

(KTUU)
By Elizabeth Roman
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 7:11 PM AKST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A member of the Alaska House of Representatives has tested positive for COVID-19, an email from the speaker said Wednesday.

House Speaker Louise Stutes said all committee meetings scheduled for Thursday are canceled and members, along with their staff, are being asked to not enter the building unless absolutely necessary.

The decision was made after consultation with the Legislative Affairs Agency, according to the email.

“It is with the deepest regret that I take this drastic measure but the safety of members of this House, as well as supporting staff is paramount,” Stutes wrote.

The move will aide in the contact tracing process and allow cleaning to happen within the building, Stutes said.

