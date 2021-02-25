U.S. Open local qualifier returns to Palmer Golf Course

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska golfers can take their best shot at qualifying for the U.S. Open on May 9 at the Palmer Golf Course.

The 121st U.S. Open will take place at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California from June 17-20.

The Mat-Su golf course is considered a local qualifier for Alaska golfers to move onto the final qualifying round in the Lower 48. It is one of 108 sites taking part in the qualifying event.

Last summer, U.S. open local qualifiers did not happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

People travel in for the tournament from other states and countries to try and compete with a smaller field. Director of the Palmer Golf Course George Collum said weather conditions usually make it difficult for out-of-town golfers.

Golfers interested in the qualifier need a handicap index below 1.4 and online entry applications are currently being accepted through April 21.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.