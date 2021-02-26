Advertisement

190 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported in Alaska Thursday

By Elizabeth Roman
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:36 PM AKST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state reported 190 COVID-19 cases in Alaska on Thursday, with a majority of newly identified resident cases found in Wasilla and Anchorage.

Of the newly reported cases, 149 were confirmed in Alaska residents. They were identified in these communities:

  • Wasilla: 32
  • Anchorage: 31
  • Fairbanks: 23
  • Cordova: 11
  • Palmer: 10
  • Petersburg: 10
  • Ketchikan: 7
  • North Pole: 4
  • Sutton-Alpine: 4
  • Girdwood: 3
  • Bethel Census Area: 2
  • Chugiak: 2
  • Eagle River: 2
  • Delta Junction: 1
  • Dillingham: 1
  • Ester: 1
  • Juneau: 1
  • Nome: 1
  • Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1
  • Soldotna: 1
  • Unalaska: 1

There were 41 new nonresident cases added to the state’s coronavirus dashboard; 33 of those were identified in seafood industry workers in Unalaska. Other nonresident cases were found in Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

At least 1,271 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with the disease since the pandemic reached Alaska.

Currently, 41 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and four others are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Five of these patients are on a ventilator.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 149,992 people have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the state; 95,257 people are fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,671,043 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

No additional deaths were reported in the state, leaving Alaska’s total death count at 287 residents and three nonresidents.

