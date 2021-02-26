190 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported in Alaska Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state reported 190 COVID-19 cases in Alaska on Thursday, with a majority of newly identified resident cases found in Wasilla and Anchorage.

Of the newly reported cases, 149 were confirmed in Alaska residents. They were identified in these communities:

Wasilla: 32

Anchorage: 31

Fairbanks: 23

Cordova: 11

Palmer: 10

Petersburg: 10

Ketchikan: 7

North Pole: 4

Sutton-Alpine: 4

Girdwood: 3

Bethel Census Area: 2

Chugiak: 2

Eagle River: 2

Delta Junction: 1

Dillingham: 1

Ester: 1

Juneau: 1

Nome: 1

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1

Soldotna: 1

Unalaska: 1

There were 41 new nonresident cases added to the state’s coronavirus dashboard; 33 of those were identified in seafood industry workers in Unalaska. Other nonresident cases were found in Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

At least 1,271 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with the disease since the pandemic reached Alaska.

Currently, 41 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and four others are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Five of these patients are on a ventilator.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 149,992 people have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the state; 95,257 people are fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,671,043 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

No additional deaths were reported in the state, leaving Alaska’s total death count at 287 residents and three nonresidents.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.