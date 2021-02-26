190 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported in Alaska Thursday
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state reported 190 COVID-19 cases in Alaska on Thursday, with a majority of newly identified resident cases found in Wasilla and Anchorage.
Of the newly reported cases, 149 were confirmed in Alaska residents. They were identified in these communities:
- Wasilla: 32
- Anchorage: 31
- Fairbanks: 23
- Cordova: 11
- Palmer: 10
- Petersburg: 10
- Ketchikan: 7
- North Pole: 4
- Sutton-Alpine: 4
- Girdwood: 3
- Bethel Census Area: 2
- Chugiak: 2
- Eagle River: 2
- Delta Junction: 1
- Dillingham: 1
- Ester: 1
- Juneau: 1
- Nome: 1
- Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1
- Soldotna: 1
- Unalaska: 1
There were 41 new nonresident cases added to the state’s coronavirus dashboard; 33 of those were identified in seafood industry workers in Unalaska. Other nonresident cases were found in Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.
At least 1,271 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with the disease since the pandemic reached Alaska.
Currently, 41 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and four others are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Five of these patients are on a ventilator.
The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 149,992 people have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the state; 95,257 people are fully vaccinated.
A total of 1,671,043 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.
No additional deaths were reported in the state, leaving Alaska’s total death count at 287 residents and three nonresidents.
