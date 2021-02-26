AMHS opens its 2021 Summer Schedule for booking

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you are looking to get out the house and travel in-state this summer you are in luck, the Alaska Marine Highway System just opened its 2021 summer schedule for booking.

AMHS says the schedule details ferry travel from May through September 2021. Here is a breakdown of each ferry’s schedule:

The MV Kennicott will operate rotating Bellingham/Juneau cross-gulf sailings to Southwest three times per month.

The MV Matanuska will operate on the Southeast Bellingham route.

The MV LeConte will provide service to the communities of the Northern Panhandle.

The MV Lituya will sail five days per week between Annette Bay and Ketchikan.

The MV Tustumena will provide service on the Southwest route with one Aleutian Chain trip per month from May through September.

The MV Aurora will provide service to the communities of Prince William Sound.

AMHS says it will also increase the number of people it lets on its vessel to account for more travelers during the summer months.

According to AMHS, it will continue to follow its COVID-19 protocols put in place last summer.

On Feb. 1 it announced that it will require all passengers two years and older to wear a proper face covering while using facilities and traveling on vessels. It is also requiring all traveling getting on longer-duration mainline routes to have proof of a negative test result before boarding the vessel.

The early February announcement came months after both a crew member of the M/V LeConte and a passenger on the M/V Matanuska tested positive for COVID-19.

To book a trip or view fleet status, schedules and more, visit AMHS’s website.

