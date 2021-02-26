Be ready for a snowy end to February and start to March

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a beautiful end to the day Thursday in Anchorage as the clouds cleared midday and the sunset wasn’t until 6:15. Anchorage hit a high temperature of 30° which is just one degree above normal for this time of year.

The clear skies will be short-lived though as another storm is already moving in from the west. We’ll see clouds extending across Southcentral early Friday, with snow showers likely by the second half of the day. Temperatures will also warm as this storm moves through. High temperatures will top out in the low 30s both Thursday and Friday with temperatures only dipping to the mid-20s overnight.

Although the snow will be off and on Saturday, this storm will stick with us through early Sunday which means several inches of snow are likely in Anchorage with even more snowfall potential in the Susitna Valley and near Valdez.

We’ll get a one-day break between storms Sunday before another front delivers more snow Monday afternoon.

Enjoy the warmer air while it lasts and get ready for the snow!

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey

