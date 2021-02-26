Advertisement

Cemetery worker buried alive in New York grave mishap

A cemetery in Long Island was the site of tragedy when a worker was buried while in a grave on...
A cemetery in Long Island was the site of tragedy when a worker was buried while in a grave on Thursday.(Source: WABC/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 7:58 AM AKST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A New York cemetery worker was buried alive Thursday morning while working inside a grave.

Rodwin Allicock, 42, of Coram, was leveling out the bottom of a 7-foot-deep grave at Washington Memorial Park in Mount Sinai when the sides collapsed, burying him, WABC reported.

His co-workers’ attempts to dig him out were unsuccessful, and despite the rescue efforts of first responders from several agencies, Allicock was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Suffolk County Police are investigating the fatal accident, the New York Post said.

The Long Island cemetery has been serving the New York metro area for more than 50 years.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KTUU
‘It did happen’: APD claims stories in controversial posts were real, resists efforts to verify claims
Units respond to structure fire in Anchorage.
Several units respond to early morning structure fire in Anchorage
Rep. Mike Cronk, R-Tok
House identifies member who tested positive for COVID-19
Rep. Sara Rasmussen announces that she is reviving the House Women's Caucus on Feb. 24, 2021
‘It’s not just me’: Rasmussen says sexist remarks by fellow Anchorage lawmaker highlight culture women face
Undated photo of the F/V Scandies Rose from U.S. Coast Guard Alaska.
Survivor details harrowing experience during sinking of F/V Scandies Rose

Latest News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin listens to a question as he speaks during a media briefing at...
US strike, first under Biden, kills Iran-backed militiaman
Numbers of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations continue to decline across the country, but the...
US far from herd immunity as officials warn of possible case surge
Talented trio, Pipeline Vocal Project taking Alaska by storm.
Pipeline Vocal Project hopes to breathe new life into the vocal scene in Alaska
The mural outside the Alaska Travel Industry Association building in Anchorage.
‘We can welcome travelers safely’: Alaska Travel Industry Association targeting Lower 48 tourists