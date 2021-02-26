Gov. Mike Dunleavy reports experiencing fever, headaches after testing positive for COVID-19

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy reported “feeling better” one day after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the state’s chief medical officer.

Dr. Anne Zink gave an update on the governor’s condition to members of the media Thursday after speaking with Dunleavy. She said he reported he had experienced a fever and headaches, and was working from home.

Zink said she encouraged him to take it easy and rest. She said she also spoke with Dunleavy’s physician who said the governor is in “stable condition.”

“I have experienced some mild flu-like symptoms since Tuesday night, but overall am in good shape and high spirits,” Dunleavy wrote in a post on Facebook Thursday.

He went on to say, “I want to thank all the Alaskans who have sent me encouraging messages, prayers, and well-wishes for a speedy recovery. For all those who have had or currently have COVID, I know it’s not pleasant or easy.”

I want to give Alaskans an update on my health and well-being following the positive COVID-19 test result I received... Posted by Governor Mike Dunleavy on Thursday, February 25, 2021

The governor has been working from home in isolation since Sunday, when he was notified he’d been near someone the previous day who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Dunleavy tested negative on Sunday morning with no symptoms, but his office said he tested again after he started noticing symptoms Tuesday evening. On Wednesday morning, the second test result came back positive.

Because the governor had been isolating, public health officials do not believe he had any close contacts.

As for how Dunleavy contracted COVID-19, public health officials said contact tracing is still ongoing. Zink did not say whether Dunleavy’s diagnosis is known to be connected to the positive case of COVID-19 identified in Alaska’s House of Representatives.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.