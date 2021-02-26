How to watch Iditarod 2021

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In just over a week, 47 sled dog teams will hit the Iditarod Trail and head toward Nome. Only this year, they won’t get that far, and their usual ceremonial sendoff will come with little to no pomp and circumstance.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Iditarod race -- no stranger to route adjustments due to issues such as weather -- will instead do a loop, out-and-back across the Alaska Range. There will be no ceremonial start in downtown Anchorage, and the “re-start” as it’s usually called, will simply be the race start, with organizers asking fans to stay home.

But what’s spring in Alaska without the Iditarod? “I think we all need this race,” said Iditarod race marshal Mark Nordman. “I think everybody needs to get back to something that normally happens in March and this is the big event of the year for the state of Alaska.”

Short of an in-person celebration this year, Alaska’s News Source has you covered. On the day the Iditarod starts, we’ll be airing recaps and documentaries of past Iditarods starting at 10:30 a.m., and at 1:30, we’ll begin our live coverage of the 2021 Iditarod, with the first musher leaving the chute in Willow at 2:00 p.m.

You can watch our Iditarod start coverage on KTUU Channel 2, and streaming on our Facebook page and websites. Starting at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 7, we’ll have daily reports from the trail in our newscasts on KTUU Channel 2 and CBS5. All segments will also be available live and on-demand on the VUit app and website. The live finish of the Iditarod champion will be broadcast live on Channel 2, VUit, and our Facebook and website live streams. Due to the shortened race, this may be overnight Sunday, March 14 into Monday, March 15.

How and when to watch:

Sunday, March 7 - 10:30am - 12:52pm - Iditarod 2020 - The Tale Continues

A race documentary produced by the Iditarod Insider team at Iditarod.com. Includes highlights of the 2020 Iditarod as teams make the trek through the stark wilderness to cross under the burled arch in Nome, Alaska.

Watch on Channel 2, VUit app live and on-demand

Sunday, March 7 - 12:55pm - 1:28pm - Why They Run

Produced by the Iditarod Insider team at Iditarod.com, an in-depth look at what makes Iditarod dogs special and why they love to run the Iditarod race.

Watch on Channel 2, VUit app live and on-demand

Sunday, March 7 - 1:30pm - 4:00pm - 2021 Iditarod Start

Race coverage of the official live start for Iditarod 2021 from Willow, Alaska.

Watch on Channel 2, VUit app live and on-demand, Alaska’s News Source Facebook and AlaskasNewsSource.com

Daily throughout the race - Watch Alaska’s News Source on Channel 2 and CBS5 for updates in each newscast. These updates will also be available on-demand on VUit.

Date, Time TBD - Iditarod Champion live finish - Watch live on Channel 2, the VUit platforms, and Alaska’s News Source on Facebook and live stream on AlaskasNewsSource.com

