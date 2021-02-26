Winter Weather Advisories across parts of Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter weather advisories have been issued for the Susitna Valley and Copper River Basin, ahead of our upcoming snow storm. This storm has the potential to dump up to a foot if not more across these areas, with the best locations being near the mountains.

At the surface we have a ridge of high pressure in the Pacific Ocean. This ridge will play a role in transporting some moisture into Southcentral through the first half of the day. Initially we’ll likely only see flurries to light snow showers. This could bring up to an inch of snow by the afternoon hours, with localized heavier amounts in typical upslope areas. The better push of moisture comes as the storm in the Aleutians begins it’s trek east. This storm will ride the top of the ridge as it moves into Southcentral, bringing moderate to heavy snow to portions of Southcentral into the night.

The heaviest snow looks to remain north of Anchorage, with the city only expecting to see 1-3″ of snow. Localized higher amounts can be expected along the hillside and as you head into the valley. The snow will linger well into Saturday, likely adding a few more inches to the mix. Farther south on the Kenai, as temperatures warm we’ll see a changeover to a wintry mix. This will yield lower snowfall totals, with many areas likely only seeing an inch or so.

The snow will linger into early Sunday AM, with the bulk of the activity exiting into Southeast Alaska. A winter storm warning has already been issued for Juneau beginning at 11pm Friday. This comes as 3 to 9 inches of snow is expected to fall. The snow for much of Southeast will be shortlived, as a warm front leads to a gradual changeover to rain for the outer coast and the southern panhandle.

Enjoy the snowy weekend!

