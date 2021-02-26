Advertisement

Winter Weather Advisories across parts of Southcentral

By Aaron Morrison
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 9:07 AM AKST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter weather advisories have been issued for the Susitna Valley and Copper River Basin, ahead of our upcoming snow storm. This storm has the potential to dump up to a foot if not more across these areas, with the best locations being near the mountains.

At the surface we have a ridge of high pressure in the Pacific Ocean. This ridge will play a role in transporting some moisture into Southcentral through the first half of the day. Initially we’ll likely only see flurries to light snow showers. This could bring up to an inch of snow by the afternoon hours, with localized heavier amounts in typical upslope areas. The better push of moisture comes as the storm in the Aleutians begins it’s trek east. This storm will ride the top of the ridge as it moves into Southcentral, bringing moderate to heavy snow to portions of Southcentral into the night.

The heaviest snow looks to remain north of Anchorage, with the city only expecting to see 1-3″ of snow. Localized higher amounts can be expected along the hillside and as you head into the valley. The snow will linger well into Saturday, likely adding a few more inches to the mix. Farther south on the Kenai, as temperatures warm we’ll see a changeover to a wintry mix. This will yield lower snowfall totals, with many areas likely only seeing an inch or so.

The snow will linger into early Sunday AM, with the bulk of the activity exiting into Southeast Alaska. A winter storm warning has already been issued for Juneau beginning at 11pm Friday. This comes as 3 to 9 inches of snow is expected to fall. The snow for much of Southeast will be shortlived, as a warm front leads to a gradual changeover to rain for the outer coast and the southern panhandle.

Enjoy the snowy weekend!

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KTUU
‘It did happen’: APD claims stories in controversial posts were real, resists efforts to verify claims
Units respond to structure fire in Anchorage.
Several units respond to early morning structure fire in Anchorage
Rep. Mike Cronk, R-Tok
House identifies member who tested positive for COVID-19
Rep. Sara Rasmussen announces that she is reviving the House Women's Caucus on Feb. 24, 2021
‘It’s not just me’: Rasmussen says sexist remarks by fellow Anchorage lawmaker highlight culture women face
Undated photo of the F/V Scandies Rose from U.S. Coast Guard Alaska.
Survivor details harrowing experience during sinking of F/V Scandies Rose

Latest News

Friday, February 26 Morning Weather
Friday, February 26 Morning Weather
Thursday weather update from Meteorologist Melissa Frey
Be ready for a snowy end to February and start to March
Thursday weather update from Meteorologist Melissa Frey
Thrusday weather update from Meteorologist Melissa Frey
Thursday, February 25 Morning Weather
Breaking freezing for the first time in a month