112 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported in Alaska Friday

(WRDW)
By Elizabeth Roman
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:33 PM AKST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The state reported 112 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska on Thursday, with a majority of newly identified resident cases found in Anchorage and Wasilla.

Of the newly reported cases, 102 were confirmed in Alaska residents. They were identified in these communities:

  • Anchorage: 34
  • Wasilla: 27
  • Palmer: 11
  • Fairbanks: 9
  • Eagle River: 4
  • Kenai: 2
  • Tok: 2
  • Bethel: 1
  • Cordova: 1
  • Girdwood: 1
  • Healy: 1
  • Houston: 1
  • Juneau: 1
  • Kusilvak Census Area: 1
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 1
  • Nome: 1
  • Nome Census Area: 1
  • North Pole: 1
  • Soldotna: 1
  • Valdez: 1

There were 10 new nonresident cases added to the state’s coronavirus dashboard; five of those were identified in seafood industry workers in multiple locations across the state.

At least 1,277 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with the disease since the pandemic reached Alaska.

Currently, 38 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and five others are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Five of these patients are on a ventilator.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 151,602 people have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the state; 98,269 people are fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,679,675 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

No additional deaths were reported in the state, leaving Alaska’s total death count at 287 residents and three nonresidents.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

