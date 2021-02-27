A snowy weekend across Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Are you ready to Rondy? The Fur Rendezvous is underway in Anchorage and the snow sculpting teams will get more snow as they show off their artwork this weekend.

Southwest Alaska sees the snow pass by and clearing skies into Saturday. Wind chills to 40 below around Nome, and 55 below zero wind chill factors for Gambell. Make sure to cover exposed flesh in these conditions.

Interior locations are likely to see snow through the weekend as winter weather advisories persist. Fairbanks could get between 6 to 8 inches.

A winter storm warning for Juneau, as the panhandle city could see 6 to 8 inches of snow.

