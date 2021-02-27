Alaska Native corp cites agency inaction for missed deadline

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - An Alaska Native corporation says it was unable to meet a deadline for aerial surveys of polar bear dens in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge because a federal agency did not issue necessary authorization for the work in a timely manner.

The Kaktovik Inupiat Corp. sought authorization from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for activities that could disturb polar bears as part of a proposal to conduct what are known as seismic surveys for oil and gas deposits.

The agency in December sought comments on a proposal to allow “incidental harassment” of polar bears during seismic work.

An agency official said it was unable to review every comment and make potential revisions before a deadline for den surveys was reached.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.