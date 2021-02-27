Anchorage Parks Foundation encourages people to get out and enjoy Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Getting outside can help many Alaskans overcome cabin fever, according to Diana Rhoades with the Anchorage Park Foundation.

The Department of Health and Social Services is promoting Pay it Forward February and Rhoades said that it’s easier to help others when you feel healthy.

“It’s a perfect time to get outside and so we’re happy to be part of the Alaska Department of Health, effort to pay it forward and spread kindness not COVID in this scary time,” Rhoades said. “And so what we’re doing is trying to help people to get outside. Because we know that the healing benefits of nature, just being in the outdoors soaking it up or if you’re exercising that’s also good for you but honestly just being outside improves your spirits and makes you happy and healthier.”

Thanks to a recent distribution of coronavirus relief funding, Rhoades said the foundation is able to help teachers take their students out to enjoy one of the many parks available around the municipality despite the cold.

“We were able to create these portable outdoor classroom kits to encourage our teachers and students to get outside,” Rhoades said. “So there are kits that have the camp chairs and tarps and extra jackets and hand warmers and clipboards, and any teacher can reserve one of these kids he has six big kits that can be that you can pick up and bring to your classroom and take your kids outside.”

Rhoades said there are lots of parks and paved multiuse trails including Chester Creek, Ship Creek and the Coastal Trail.

Trail and park usage has increased during the pandemic, according to Rhoades, who said one trail that has seen more traffic lately is the Campbell Creek Trail.

There are also many inclusive playgrounds that remove barriers to play for kids with mobility issues, special needs or learning disabilities.

The foundation has maps of the trails and parks and how to book the portable classroom kits at their website.

