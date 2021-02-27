Advertisement

Chugiak and West High skiers win freestyle events at ASAA state championships

By Austin Sjong
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 9:23 PM AKST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Micheal Earnhart, of Chugiak High School, and Quincey Donley, of West High School, took the top spot in the boys and girls freestyle race at the Alaska School Activities Association Nordic Ski State Championships this year.

The races took place at the Government Peak Recreation Area in Mat-Su. The girls raced a 7.5-kilometer course and the boys raced a 10-kilometer course.

“It was just a combination of things, my coaches gave me some really fast skis so that was awesome but just mentally preparing for this course, it is defiantly tough with all the up hills and just training all year,” Donely said.

Donley and Earnhart came out on top, but it was a very close race with both of the races decided by around 10 seconds.

Boys 10-kilometer FreestyleGirls 7.5-kilometer Freestyle
Michael Earnhart — 25:40.5Quincey Donley — 23:38.9
Alexander Maurer — 25:52.8Katey Houser — 23:45.5
Aaron Power — 27:15.0Meredith Schwartz — 24:04.0

For Earnhart, the championship tasted even sweeter after finally getting a one-up on Service High School’s Alexander Maurer, who had beaten him last year.

“It feels good. I have wanted to be a state champion for a long time, probably since elementary school. I thought I had a chance at it last year and Zander beat me pretty good, and he was still here this year and he motivated me this last year to try and get that Skimeister,” Earnhart said.

Earnhart earned the title of Skimeister for the boys after winning both the classic and freestyle races. Meredith Schwartz, of Service High School, earned the title for the girls after coming in first in the classic and third in the freestyle.

The state championships continue with classic technique races Saturday afternoon.

