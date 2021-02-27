Former Department of Homeland Security officer charged with sex assault in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Content Warning: This article contains explicit descriptions of sexual assault that might be difficult for some readers.

A former Department of Homeland Security officer in Anchorage has been charged with seven counts of sexual assault.

Bert Christopher “Chris” Heitstuman was arrested Thursday after he was indicted by an Anchorage Grand Jury. The FBI is asking anyone with more information about his activities to contact them.

Prosecutors say Heitstuman is accused of sexually assaulting three women between 2012 and 2018. The charges constitute seven second-degree sex assault charges and one charge of second-degree attempted sexual assault. Five of the charges stem from Heitstuman’s job as a Homeland Security federal protective service law enforcement specialist.

Charges filed in court allege that in separate instances, Heitstuman forced women to touch his genitals, touched their breasts without consent, and in one case grabbed a woman’s throat, put his fingers into the front of her pants and said, “if you come after me, I’ll come after you.”

Two of the instances are alleged as having occurred by the mailboxes in the federal building. One of those charges states Heitstuman was in uniform at the time. Another charge allegedly occurred in Heitstuman’s office. Two other charges note that they occurred “in the break room.”

State prosecutors say a multi-year investigation with the FBI, APD, U.S. district attorney’s office and state Department of Law resulted in Heitstuman’s arrest. He’s being held on an $11,000 cash-only bond with a 24/7 third-party custodian required.

Anyone with further information regarding Heitstuman’s activities is asked to call the FBI’s Anchorage Field office at 907-276-4441.

Heitstuman is scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday.

Resources: If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, resources are available on the Standing Together Against Rape (STAR) website or by calling the statewide crisis hotline at 1-800-478-8999.

