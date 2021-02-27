Advertisement

Former State Representative Mike Bradner dies due to COVID-19 complications

(KTUU)
By Kristen Durand
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 2:20 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Former Alaska State Representative Mike Bradner passed away Friday night at Alaska Regional Hospital due to COVID-19 complications, according to a statement from his family. Bradner served in the House of Representatives representing Fairbanks from 1966 to 1976. He served as speaker of the house from 1975 to 1976.

“Mike helped enact the voter-approved initiative creating the Alaska Permanent Fund. He co-sponsored legislation to set up the Public Defender System in the state and was instrumental in developing a state and local revenue-sharing mechanism and state petroleum tax and pipeline regulation policy,” the family wrote. “He valued being able to work ‘across the aisle’ with people of a different political persuasions.”

Bradner is survived by his wife, Jeanne, and six adult daughters. He was 84 years old.

