5.3 magnitude earthquake hits northwest of downtown Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A preliminary magnitude 5.3 earthquake was felt across Southcentral Saturday morning.

After review, the earthquake was registered to be 26.1 miles deep, around 8 miles northwest of downtown Anchorage near Point MacKenzie. It hit just before 10 a.m.

The Alaska Earthquake Center said the quake is an aftershock of the Nov. 30, 2018 magnitude 7.1 earthquake.

Alaska’s News Source has reached out to multiple city and borough officials to see if there were any reports of damage from the quake.

So far, no damage has been reported in the Mat-Su and no emergency calls have come in, according to Matanuska-Susitna Borough Department of Emergency Services Director Ken Barkley.

“We are currently conducting a damage assessment on all borough emergency facilities,” Barkley wrote in an email. “None reported so far. Matcom has no damage all communication systems functioning normally.”

Audrey Gray, emergency programs manager with the Anchorage Office of Emergency Management, said Anchorage police dispatchers have not received any reports of damages, power outages, requests for assistance or injuries.

“We do want to take this opportunity to remind residents of Anchorage the importance of an emergency plan and being prepared for disasters,” Gray wrote in an email. “This includes having an out of town contact, designating a place where everyone meets at and practicing your emergency plan.”

Jeremy Zidek, with the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said there have been unofficial reports on social media of things falling off shelves. There is no tsunami danger at this time.

Department of Transportation spokesperson Shannon McCarthy said operators are doing visual inspections of structures, looking for any kind of disturbances. She said they aren’t expecting to find anything significant because Alaska’s structures are built to withstand stronger quakes.

