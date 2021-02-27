Advertisement

5.3 magnitude earthquake hits northwest of downtown Anchorage

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake hit around 8 miles northwest of downtown Anchorage near Point...
A magnitude 5.3 earthquake hit around 8 miles northwest of downtown Anchorage near Point MacKenzie just before 10 a.m. on Feb. 27, 2021(KTUU)
By Elizabeth Roman
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 10:17 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A preliminary magnitude 5.3 earthquake was felt across Southcentral Saturday morning.

After review, the earthquake was registered to be 26.1 miles deep, around 8 miles northwest of downtown Anchorage near Point MacKenzie. It hit just before 10 a.m.

The Alaska Earthquake Center said the quake is an aftershock of the Nov. 30, 2018 magnitude 7.1 earthquake.

Alaska’s News Source has reached out to multiple city and borough officials to see if there were any reports of damage from the quake.

So far, no damage has been reported in the Mat-Su and no emergency calls have come in, according to Matanuska-Susitna Borough Department of Emergency Services Director Ken Barkley.

“We are currently conducting a damage assessment on all borough emergency facilities,” Barkley wrote in an email. “None reported so far. Matcom has no damage all communication systems functioning normally.”

Audrey Gray, emergency programs manager with the Anchorage Office of Emergency Management, said Anchorage police dispatchers have not received any reports of damages, power outages, requests for assistance or injuries.

VIDEO: Brandon Barnes, from Anchorage, said his home didn't have any damage from the magnitude 5.3 earthquake, but there...

Posted by Alaska's News Source on Saturday, February 27, 2021

“We do want to take this opportunity to remind residents of Anchorage the importance of an emergency plan and being prepared for disasters,” Gray wrote in an email. “This includes having an out of town contact, designating a place where everyone meets at and practicing your emergency plan.”

Jeremy Zidek, with the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said there have been unofficial reports on social media of things falling off shelves. There is no tsunami danger at this time.

Department of Transportation spokesperson Shannon McCarthy said operators are doing visual inspections of structures, looking for any kind of disturbances. She said they aren’t expecting to find anything significant because Alaska’s structures are built to withstand stronger quakes.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State prosecutors say Bert Christopher "Chris" Heitstuman is charged with seven counts of...
Former Department of Homeland Security officer charged with sex assault in Anchorage
Anchorage high schools and middle schools won't have a lunch period this school year
ASD drops lunch period for returning middle and high school students
Rep. Sara Rasmussen announces that she is reviving the House Women's Caucus on Feb. 24, 2021
‘It’s not just me’: Rasmussen says sexist remarks by fellow Anchorage lawmaker highlight culture women face
Alaska sees world's first and third largest quakes of 2020
Alaska saw largest earthquake in the world in 2020, review states

Latest News

Girl Scout from Troop 122, Solveig Alcaraz selling a couple boxes of cookies to one of her...
‘They have great ideas every day’: Girl Scouts get creative to sell those cookies
112 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported in Alaska Friday
As aging water system is challenged further by brutal weather conditions, Unalakleet formally declares a disaster
Alaska sees world's first and third largest quakes of 2020
Alaska saw largest earthquake in the world in 2020, review states