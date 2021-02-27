Seattle Kraken matches financial donation with social media push for UAA hockey

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Pacific Northwest’s newest National Hockey League franchise is doing its best to help out the region’s only division one college hockey program.

Friday, the Seattle Kraken used its social media channels to raise awareness and money for the University of Alaska Anchorage hockey team.

In January, it was announced the Kraken planned on donating $100,000 to Save Seawolf Hockey, and the team, along with private investors, has since raised more than $150,000 for the UAA hockey team.

The NHL franchise’s vocal support of the UAA hockey team comes a day after the University of Alaska Board of Regents unanimously voted to extend the team’s fundraising deadline.

Those close to the fundraising efforts believe the extension and support from the regents could attract hesitant donors.

For over 40 years, the hockey community has benefitted from those who began their career with @UAAHockey. Now, it's time for us to help keep the green & gold on the ice.



We all must come together and @SaveSeawolfHky → https://t.co/Ht89YqxkcG pic.twitter.com/r3H3VOwexC — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) February 26, 2021

“We are now in a much better position to go back to the people who were a bit more cautious,” said UAA Athletic Director Greg Myford.

Two donors who haven’t been shy about their support of the hockey program are alumni Brian Kraft and Steve Bogoyevac. The two former UAA hockey players are again challenging donors and will match any Seawolf alumni donation up to $50,000.

If the hockey team can get reinstated, it will return to the ice for 2022-2023, according to the motion passed by the board of regents Thursday.

During the regents meeting, UAA Interim Chancellor Bruce Schultz said the team needs a pause and planning year if they are reinstated to join a conference, schedule a season, recruit players and find a permanent place to play games.

Schultz added that one player will be left on the UAA roster after this year with many transferring or graduating.

The University of Alaska Fairbanks has already announced its plan to play an independent schedule next season, and Myford told Alaska’s News Source that could be a possibility for UAA.

Both UAF and UAA have played in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, but the conference’s future is unknown with a majority of the teams leaving to play in a different conference.

Title IX compliance is also a reality of the reinstatement process, meaning both hockey and gymnastics have to be reinstated for their programs to survive.

