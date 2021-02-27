Some downtown Juneau residents recommended to evacuate after threat of avalanche

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some residents in downtown Juneau are being warned about a possible avalanche. The city is recommending evacuations and setting up an evacuation center with the help of the American Red Cross of Alaska.

According to a post on the City and Borough of Juneau’s Facebook page, the avalanche advisory is expected to go from high to extreme Saturday night as avalanche danger continues over the next day or two.

CBJ is recommending people living near Behrends Avenue, in the path of the avalanche, to evacuate. The avalanche path is concerning due to the depth of snow.

According to the post, this includes the neighborhood directly above the Breakwater Inn, a horseshoe area of houses between Glacier Highway, Behrends Avenue and Ross Way; adjacent to Highland Drive.

CBJ is warning people to avoid Flume Trail and to limit time on other avalanche paths.

An evacuation center will be set up Saturday night at Centennial Hall at 8 p.m., according to a release from the Red Cross.

A warming shelter and pre-disaster housing will also be set up at the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council.

The Red Cross is asking residents to bring an ID and proof that they live within the areas evacuations are being recommended.

“For any resident needing shelter coming from anywhere West/North of the avalanche zone, please pack two nights worth of personal needs,” the release states. “In the event that the avalanche crosses Glacier and Egan, you could be stuck downtown. Please be ready for that with prescriptions, phone chargers, and other arrangements cared for.”

The Red Cross says personal protective equipment will be provided at both shelters, following COVID-19 protocols.

