Advertisement

State conservation department releases 2020 water quality data

2020 provided a window for researchers to collect water samples in Alaska, without the usual...
2020 provided a window for researchers to collect water samples in Alaska, without the usual presence of cruise ships and the million-plus passengers they bring to the state each year.
By Hank Davis
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 7:32 PM AKST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In 2020, some of the most heavily travelled shipping corridors in Alaskan waters saw far less traffic that in a typical year.

Researchers from the Department of Environmental Conservation took full advantage of the situation, collecting water at 20 sites along shipping lanes in Southeast Alaska on top of 16 sites where samples were taken near ports and harbors.

DEC has conducted water sampling in and around select harbors since 2015, but environmental program specialist Brock Tabor says that the Division of Water was able to expand its research last summer thanks to an availability in funding and staff that made it possible to collect and process more water samples.

“Collecting water data in certain harbors, we’ve been doing that for a much longer period of time via the beach program,” Tabor said. “The cruise ship program, we’ve been doing that since 2016, but we’ve been looking at just beaches and marine areas since well before I joined the agency.”

When DEC analyzes water samples they look for any indication of pollutants or contamination, but the team also records other data — temperature, pH, oxygen levels and more.

“We’re trying to build a record, and have a better understanding of what is or isn’t present,” Tabor said. “The more data that we have, the more confidently we can say: Is this particular condition more representative of what is normally here, or not here?”

The opportunity to collect samples during a period of low marine traffic might provide a valuable snapshot of what Alaska’s water quality looks like when shipping and harbor activity are lower; however, Tabor says more data will be needed to start identifying any trends that might be occurring.

“For bacteria, we went and took samples five different times within a 30-day period,” he said. “It gives us a little bit more of an indication of what might be happening during that particular period. It gives us a little more of an indication of what might be happening in that particular period, but you can’t say that’s necessarily representative of the water at large.”

According to a statement that DEC released alongside the results, Water Division Director Randy Bates says the data collected last year should prove to be useful when the state begins drafting new general permits for commercial passenger vessels.

“The additional testing was already planned before the summer started, and the absence of cruise ships in 2020 gave us an opportunity to get baseline data for Alaska’s port and shipping corridor water quality without the presence of 1.2 million visitors,” he wrote.

The plan for 2021 is to continue collecting samples at the same sights where DEC recorded data last summer.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KTUU
‘It did happen’: APD claims stories in controversial posts were real, resists efforts to verify claims
Rep. Sara Rasmussen announces that she is reviving the House Women's Caucus on Feb. 24, 2021
‘It’s not just me’: Rasmussen says sexist remarks by fellow Anchorage lawmaker highlight culture women face
Units respond to structure fire in Anchorage.
Several units respond to early morning structure fire in Anchorage
Rep. Mike Cronk, R-Tok
House identifies member who tested positive for COVID-19
Undated photo of the F/V Scandies Rose from U.S. Coast Guard Alaska.
Survivor details harrowing experience during sinking of F/V Scandies Rose

Latest News

Fireweed &amp;amp; Redoubt Volcano-Cindy Rombach
Alaska geologist wins award for volcano data work
Alaska Army soldier takes part in Arctic Warrior 21
Army Alaska prepares for new role in defending the Arctic
Anchorage high schools and middle schools won't have a lunch period this school year
ASD drops lunch period for returning middle and high school students
State prosecutors say Bert Christopher "Chris" Heitstuman is charged with seven counts of...
Former Department of Homeland Security officer charged with sex assault in Anchorage