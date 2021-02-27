‘They have great ideas every day’: Girl Scouts get creative to sell those cookies

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There’s a massive stockpile of Girl Scout Cookies at the Girl Scouts of Alaska Anchorage offices.

CEO Leslie Ridle said Friday they ordered about 228,000 boxes for just their office and they may end up getting more. Every day that pile is getting smaller and smaller as the girls get selling.

Ridle said safety is their top priority during the pandemic. She said there will be some booths as people are accustomed to; however, most of those will be outside.

Ridle said they are adjusting to meet goals by setting up drive-thru booths, leaving orders on doorsteps and plenty of other creative solutions.

They’re also selling more cookies online than ever before. Ridle said they’ve easily doubled, if not tripled their Digital Cookie sales for this season.

They’ve already got a cookie season with the pandemic being a factor under their belts. Ridle said they’re used to thinking outside of the box to meet their goals.

Take Solveig Alcaraz for example. Last year, she decided the lodge at the top of the Alyeska ski area was a great place to sell some cookies. She was right.

In the 2020 season, Alcaraz said she met her sales goals with 750 boxes.

Usually the cookie sales go toward the girls going to camp in the summer. With the pandemic still possibly jeopardizing those plans, Alcaraz said she and her troop are aiming for something bigger.

“Our troop is working up to go to Australia in 2022,” she said. “So for 20 girls to go, we have to sell 240,000 boxes.”

That’s a lot of cookies to sell. But she thinks her troop will be able to persevere through the circumstances and make it happen.

“I’m feeling strong about it because a lot of people missed out on Girl Scout Cookies last year,” Alcaraz said. ”So a lot of people are probably wanting Girl Scout Cookies.”

For those who are somehow able to resist the urge of a good Thin Mint, Ridle said there’s a way to support the girls and donate cookies to the Red Cross as well through the Care to Share program.

“When people want to buy or donate cookies, we give hundreds of boxes of cookies to the Red Cross. So in a disaster or whatever they need them for, they’re there for them to use and it’s a great partnership. So if people want to give, but don’t want to eat, there’s still an opportunity,” Ridle said.

