Colony takes home Railbelt championship

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Colony Knights beat the Lathrop Malamutes 7-3 to claim the Railbelt championship. The round robin style tournament between Colony, Wasilla, Lathrop and West Valley took the place of what would normally be the state tournament for these teams. No Anchorage teams participated because their season has been moved to March due to the pandemic.

Unfortunately due to a COVID-19 positive case within the Wasilla team, not all of the teams were able to play each other, but members of the Colony team said they were just happy to be out on the ice.

“Very grateful obviously I didn’t know if we were going to get a season this year,” said Colony High senior, Carson McLaughlin.

“I am happy I love high school so much it is my favorite kind of season,” said Kaden Ketchum, Colony High Senior.

Colony won all of the games that they played in the tournament.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.