Death investigation in Northeast Anchorage near Turpin Park

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Police are investigating a death at a home on the 200-block of Creekside Street. Police responded to the home just after 9 a.m. on Sunday in response to a report of a deceased man.

A Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The victim’s name has not been released.

Officers are expected to stay in the area during the investigation. Police have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the death.

