Anna Coke leads Junior Iditarod at Yetna Station

Iditarod musher in Alaska.
Iditarod musher in Alaska.
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 8:35 PM AKST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 44th running of the Junior Iditarod got underway at Knik Lake on Saturday, and Anna Coke leads the race at the Yetna Station checkpoint. The seventeen-year-old Wasilla musher took third last year and second in 2019. Mushers and their dog teams will take a 10-hour layover at the Yetna Station checkpoint before heading to the finish line at Willow on Sunday.

The 2021 race features a field of ten mushers and two rookies with strong ties to the Iditarod. Rookie Ava Smyth is the daughter of Iditarod veteran Ramey Smyth, and fellow rookie Ellen Redington is the great-granddaughter of Joe Redington Sr. who started the Iditarod.

The junior race is for mushers ages 14 to 17 and is 144 miles with a maximum of 10-dogs. The junior race was created by Eric Beeman five years after the Iditarod began to help young mushers prepare for the big race.

