Parts of the Richardson Highway closed due to weather conditions

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Transportation says the Richardson Highway is closed between Mile 185 to 218, between Paxson and Trims stations. DOT says there are multiple snow slides and drifting at Summit Lake. Traveler 511 info has the closures listed on a map of Alaska. Officials are reminding drivers in the surrounding area to take care on the roadways and drive with headlights on.

