Service sweeps in the ASAA State Cross Country Relays

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Cougars taking both the boys 4x5k classic and the girls 4x3.7k classic capping off the high school cross country skiing season.

Aaron Power, a Service high senior, said “It feels amazing. We have put in a lot of hard work this season, so it is really nice to see all of that hard work pay off.”

The victory is bittersweet for Power and his fellow senior Zander Maurer, knowing that the relay was the last time that either of them will cross the finish line while wearing the Cougar colors. The freshmen of the relay team let the seniors know that they will be missed.

“We are going to miss them a lot, as a freshman it has been cool to race with you guys, you guys are at a different level,” said Service High freshman Elias Soule. “It has pushed me to reach that level later in my career.”

On the girls side, Service dominated as well winning their relay race by more than a minute. Mina Hancock, a Senior on the team, tried to put into words what makes the program so fast as of late.

“We are a definitely a tight knit group of girls and guys, we are all really good friends, so we all push each other,” Hancock said.

In the girls race, Palmer was making a strong push until a late fall during the third relay lap put a damper on their chances, making both the boys and girls Service High teams back to back state champs.

