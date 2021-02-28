Advertisement

Service sweeps in the ASAA State Cross Country Relays

(Austin Sjong)
By Austin Sjong
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 8:24 PM AKST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Cougars taking both the boys 4x5k classic and the girls 4x3.7k classic capping off the high school cross country skiing season.

Aaron Power, a Service high senior, said “It feels amazing. We have put in a lot of hard work this season, so it is really nice to see all of that hard work pay off.”

The victory is bittersweet for Power and his fellow senior Zander Maurer, knowing that the relay was the last time that either of them will cross the finish line while wearing the Cougar colors. The freshmen of the relay team let the seniors know that they will be missed.

“We are going to miss them a lot, as a freshman it has been cool to race with you guys, you guys are at a different level,” said Service High freshman Elias Soule. “It has pushed me to reach that level later in my career.”

On the girls side, Service dominated as well winning their relay race by more than a minute. Mina Hancock, a Senior on the team, tried to put into words what makes the program so fast as of late.

“We are a definitely a tight knit group of girls and guys, we are all really good friends, so we all push each other,” Hancock said.

In the girls race, Palmer was making a strong push until a late fall during the third relay lap put a damper on their chances, making both the boys and girls Service High teams back to back state champs.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake hit around 8 miles northwest of downtown Anchorage near Point...
5.3 magnitude earthquake hits northwest of downtown Anchorage, no significant damage reported
State prosecutors say Bert Christopher "Chris" Heitstuman is charged with seven counts of...
Former Department of Homeland Security officer charged with sex assault in Anchorage
Anchorage high schools and middle schools won't have a lunch period this school year
ASD drops lunch period for returning middle and high school students
Rep. Sara Rasmussen announces that she is reviving the House Women's Caucus on Feb. 24, 2021
‘It’s not just me’: Rasmussen says sexist remarks by fellow Anchorage lawmaker highlight culture women face
Alaska sees world's first and third largest quakes of 2020
Alaska saw largest earthquake in the world in 2020, review states

Latest News

Iditarod musher in Alaska.
Morgan Martens leads Junior Iditarod at Yetna Station
Colony takes home Railbelt championship
SKIING STATE
Chugiak and West High skiers win freestyle events at ASAA state championships
Seattle Kraken NHL
Seattle Kraken matches financial donation with social media push for UAA hockey