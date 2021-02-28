Advertisement

Skies clear on Sunday and temperatures drop before the return of snow

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 6:29 PM AKST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Snow will continue through early Sunday morning for coastal areas around Southcentral. Anchorage has a chance to see light snow overnight Saturday into Sunday. Southeast will see rain and wet snow overnight which will add to the avalanche danger near Juneau. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the Juneau Borough through 6 a.m. Sunday. Expect an additional 2-4 inches of wet snow.

The skies will clear through the day on Sunday for most of Southcentral and northerly winds will push colder air into the region. This means the return of below zero temperatures by Sunday night for Anchorage and the Mat-Su Valleys.

A storm moving through the Bering Sea will bring snow to Southwest Alaska starting Sunday evening. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the Kuskokwim Delta beginning Sunday night with 2-4 inches of snow expected along with easterly winds 15-25 mph/gusts to 35 mph. That system slides into Southcentral early Monday morning bringing snow through the region. Anchorage could see 2-3 inches of snow. Wasilla should expect 2.5-3.5 inches of snow.

Southeast will see rain showers through most of Sunday and a brief pause between systems late Sunday night. The front that is swinging through Southcentral will move into the Panhandle by Monday evening bringing another round of rain and snow.

