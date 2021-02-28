Advertisement

Snow, wind and rain increase avalanche danger near Juneau

More rain expected throughout Sunday.
More rain expected throughout Sunday.(KTUU)
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 3:42 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Avalanche danger will increase in areas around Juneau going from “high” to “extreme” tonight, according to the City and Borough of Juneau, as more rain and snow move through Southeast. The Urban Avalanche Advisory says the potential exists for historic avalanches if the Behrends path releases at the full width and to the depth of the deep instability layer. Evacuation of the Behrends zone is recommended.

Heavy rain is expected in Juneau tonight with snow near Eagle Crest. This storm will keep temperatures at or above freezing through early next week and will likely deliver more than an inch and a half of rain in the lower elevations through early Monday. The greatest avalanche threat is from midnight to 6 a.m. Sunday. Heavy precipitation along with moderate winds will continue to add to the weight of the existing snow pack.

A layer of freezing rain before the most recent cold snap in the Southeast has left an unstable crust. Recent snowfall has landed on top of that crust creating the unstable layer. The advisory says one model predicts if a an approximately 4-foot slab releases across the Behrands Path, it will create enough energy to reach homes below. A 6.5 foot slab will reach the ocean, according to the model. According to the avalanche advisory, snow tests show a layer of instability approximately 4.9 feet deep.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake hit around 8 miles northwest of downtown Anchorage near Point...
5.3 magnitude earthquake hits northwest of downtown Anchorage, no significant damage reported
State prosecutors say Bert Christopher "Chris" Heitstuman is charged with seven counts of...
Former Department of Homeland Security officer charged with sex assault in Anchorage
Anchorage high schools and middle schools won't have a lunch period this school year
ASD drops lunch period for returning middle and high school students
Rep. Sara Rasmussen announces that she is reviving the House Women's Caucus on Feb. 24, 2021
‘It’s not just me’: Rasmussen says sexist remarks by fellow Anchorage lawmaker highlight culture women face
Alaska sees world's first and third largest quakes of 2020
Alaska saw largest earthquake in the world in 2020, review states

Latest News

Bettles Aurora - Raquel Dove_JP 2-26-21
A snowy weekend across Alaska
Friday, February 26 Morning Weather
Winter Weather Advisories across parts of Southcentral
Friday, February 26 Morning Weather
Friday, February 26 Morning Weather
Thursday weather update from Meteorologist Melissa Frey
Be ready for a snowy end to February and start to March