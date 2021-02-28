Advertisement

Starting seeds is as easy as 1-2-3: A guide to pre-spring gardening in Alaska

By Elinor Baty
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 9:45 AM AKST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Snow may still be covering the ground, but it’s not too early to start thinking about your summer garden.

Put simply by Marion Owen, an Alaska gardener from Kodiak, “plants make you feel good and they don’t really care if you’re having a bad hair day.”

So why not try your hand at starting them from seeds? Whether you’re a first-time gardener or expert plant parent, Owen has some tips and tricks that will make the process easier.

Known as the “fearless weeder” and “compost coach,” Owen has been gardening in Alaska since 1986.

“I think there’s nothing more rewarding than starting plants from seed. I think it’s a soft, yet empowering life skill that I think everyone should experience at least once in their lifetime,” Owen said. “And besides, you can’t get it wrong, what’s the worst that can happen?”

To learn more about all things gardening and composting, you can visit Owen’s blog and website.

