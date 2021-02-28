Victims of fatal Friday Seward Highway crash identified

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers are investigating a fatal crash involving a Pacific Star Seafoods truck on Friday. AST posted a Daily Dispatch saying it happened along the Seward Highway near mile 12.5 just before 5 p.m.

Police say 58-year-old William Hagood was driving his Ford Escape southbound when 30-year-old Alex Schmelzenback was driving a Pacific Star Seafoods International flat-bed truck northbound. AST says Schmelzenbach lost control of the work truck due to slick pavement and drove into oncoming traffic, colliding with the Ford Escape.

Hagood was extricated from his vehicle by Bear Creek Volunteer Fire Department and taken to an area hospital where he later died. Schmelzenbach declined EMS at the scene. AST says alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

AST says the crash resulted in a lengthy cleanup as it caused 200 fresh whole cod and about 40 gallons of diesel fuel to spill out at the scene.

