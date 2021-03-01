Advertisement

Amid Amazon union vote, Biden endorses workers’ freedom to choose

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:11 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - President Joe Biden is backing the effort by Amazon workers to unionize.

He made his support for the workers clear Sunday night, appearing to warn Amazon not to deter them.

Biden didn’t mention Amazon by name in the video posted to Twitter.

However, he make a reference to employees in Alabama, where a milestone union election is underway at an Amazon facility in Bessemer.

Eligible workers are voting by mail on whether to form the company’s first U.S.-based union.

Amazon waged an aggressive anti-union campaign leading up to the vote, which began on Feb. 8 and runs through March 29.

Biden was very clear, saying, “There should be no intimidation, no coercion, no threats, no anti-union propaganda.”

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

