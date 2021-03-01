ASD lays out what students and faculty need to know if they are traveling outside the state

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With spring break right around the corner, scheduled for March 8 through March 12, the Anchorage School District wants to make sure students, faculty, and staff are informed about the rules for those who travel outside the state.

“We are requiring both students and staff to have a negative PCR test before returning back to any school building,” says Jennifer Patronas, Director of Health Services at ASD.

According to Patronas, that test must not be taken more than 72 hours before you return to Alaska. For students, negative tests must be presented to the school nurse. Patronas says you should contact the school ahead of time as there is some variation as to how each campus is handling that information, some want it in email form while others prefer a physical copy.

Vacations also tend to be a time where we relax but Patronas wants to remind everyone you should still follow best practices in relation to COVID-19.

“Just make sure to always remember to always wear their mask, physically distance. And really when they return if they have any symptoms of illness that they do not return to school or work until they have met the requirements of a negative test, a doctor’s note saying they do not have COVID (COVID-19) and or a 10 day isolation period.”

An important note for faculty and staff, even if you’ve been vaccinated, you still need a negative PCR test in order to return to school buildings within ASD. For anyone with more questions, you can check out the Travel Guidance and frequently asked questions page at the Anchorage School District website.

