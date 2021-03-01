Advertisement

Morgan Martens wins 2021 Junior Iditarod

Morgan Martens (left) and Ryan Redington (right) after the 2021 Jr. Iditarod.
Morgan Martens (left) and Ryan Redington (right) after the 2021 Jr. Iditarod.(Martens Kennel)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 10:38 PM AKST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Family and Friends cheered as Morgan Martens mushed his way to victory on Sunday. The 14-year-old Wisconsin musher won the Jr. Iditarod in 17 hours, 15 minutes, and 20 seconds.

“It feels great,” Martens said. “I worked really hard.”

Martin Buser congratulated Morgan

Posted by Martens Mushing on Sunday, February 28, 2021

The Jr. Iditarod rookie said it was the longest race he’s ever competed in and admitted he didn’t expect to win after the race. Martens was encouraged to race by Iditarod veteran Ryan Redington.

“Ryan Redington was my mentor,” Martens said. “He asked me if I wanted to run the race, we went up to Alaska, and used his dogs.”

Morgan’s hero, Ryan Redington and Morgan standing by his new sled. First prize!

Posted by Martens Mushing on Sunday, February 28, 2021

Martens was awarded a new sled for his victory on Sunday and posing for pictures in front of it with Redington after the race. The 2021 Jr. Iditarod was 144-miles and featured a field of ten mushers from ages 14 to 17. The junior race was created by Eric Beeman to help young mushers prepare for the big race.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake hit around 8 miles northwest of downtown Anchorage near Point...
5.3 magnitude earthquake hits northwest of downtown Anchorage, no significant damage reported
Red Cross opening shelter through the night.
Some downtown Juneau residents recommended to evacuate after threat of avalanche
Victims of fatal Friday Seward Highway crash identified
Alaska sees world's first and third largest quakes of 2020
Alaska saw largest earthquake in the world in 2020, review states
Get your garden going in pre-spring.
Starting seeds is as easy as 1-2-3: A guide to pre-spring gardening in Alaska

Latest News

New space in Midtown will serve as a one-stop shop for small business owners in Anchorage
Paratroopers from U.S. Army Alaska&amp;rsquo;s 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne),...
Army launches new campaign to draw more soldiers to Alaska
Some clear skies tonight but expect snow tomorrow morning.
Sunday Evening Forecast
Death investigation in Northeast Anchorage near Turpin Park