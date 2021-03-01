Morgan Martens wins 2021 Junior Iditarod

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Family and Friends cheered as Morgan Martens mushed his way to victory on Sunday. The 14-year-old Wisconsin musher won the Jr. Iditarod in 17 hours, 15 minutes, and 20 seconds.

“It feels great,” Martens said. “I worked really hard.”

Martin Buser congratulated Morgan Posted by Martens Mushing on Sunday, February 28, 2021

The Jr. Iditarod rookie said it was the longest race he’s ever competed in and admitted he didn’t expect to win after the race. Martens was encouraged to race by Iditarod veteran Ryan Redington.

“Ryan Redington was my mentor,” Martens said. “He asked me if I wanted to run the race, we went up to Alaska, and used his dogs.”

Morgan’s hero, Ryan Redington and Morgan standing by his new sled. First prize! Posted by Martens Mushing on Sunday, February 28, 2021

Martens was awarded a new sled for his victory on Sunday and posing for pictures in front of it with Redington after the race. The 2021 Jr. Iditarod was 144-miles and featured a field of ten mushers from ages 14 to 17. The junior race was created by Eric Beeman to help young mushers prepare for the big race.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.