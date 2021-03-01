Advertisement

New space in Midtown will serve as a one-stop shop for small business owners in Anchorage

(KTUU)
By Kristen Durand
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 8:48 PM AKST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - According to the Alaska Small Business Development Center, 99 percent of all businesses in Alaska are considered small businesses. In Anchorage, a unique space is taking shape to help those businesses thrive. The Eureka Space, located in Midtown, is a new one-stop shop for small business.

“So your typical small business owner - they need a team as they get started up, or even if they’re operating,” said Andrew Mitton, co-owner of the Eureka Space. “They’ll need legal, IT, marketing, CPA’s, bookkeepers, and business counseling - all of those things. So what we’ve done is collected a group of professionals into one place.”

Mitton says think of it as a corporate office for any small business in Anchorage, with many resources all under one roof.

John Bittner is the executive director for the Alaska Small Business Development Center. “We operate in eight different communities across Alaska, all the major population centers, and this is the first time we’ve seen anything quite like this,” he said.

Soon Bittner and his team will continue helping their clients by providing business guidance and counseling services alongside dozens of other professionals in the new space. He says it shows that the small business engine of the local economy is innovating, even with the pressures of COVID-19.

“Right now I think most of them are struggling to find ways to pivot, to try and stay afloat and to get through this last little...hopefully last little bit of the pandemic, and I think in a place like this, where they can really get the help they need in a targeted, convenient and efficient way is going to be a huge benefit,” said Bittner.

The Eureka Space officially opens its doors on Monday, March 1.

“Our hope is that we can help all of these small business owners make it through this difficult time and come out of the other end stronger,” said Mitton.

