PHOTOS: A glimpse of the 2021 Fur Rondy snow sculpture championship

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s that time of year again, Fur Rondy 2021 is here and the events are underway.

Fur Rondy will go from Feb. 26 to March 7 with a handful of events for everyone. A big attention grabber is the snow sculpture championship held at Ship Creek.

Below you can see just a handful of the amazing artwork being done by those packing snow and letting their imagination run wild.

If you want to check out the amazing work the artists have done, you have until March 7 to head down to Ship Creek and see the sculptures across from the Comfort Inn. If you would like to submit a photo of the snow sculptures or any photo, you can do that here.

Another event that started over the weekend and is continuing all week is the amateur photo contest. You just have to head down to the Midtown Mall.

