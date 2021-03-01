Advertisement

PHOTOS: A glimpse of the 2021 Fur Rondy snow sculpture championship

Here is one of the many snow sculptures to see at the 2021 Fur Rondy snow sculpture...
Here is one of the many snow sculptures to see at the 2021 Fur Rondy snow sculpture championship. (Photo: Jackie Proch)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:49 AM AKST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s that time of year again, Fur Rondy 2021 is here and the events are underway.

Fur Rondy will go from Feb. 26 to March 7 with a handful of events for everyone. A big attention grabber is the snow sculpture championship held at Ship Creek.

Below you can see just a handful of the amazing artwork being done by those packing snow and letting their imagination run wild.

Caption

If you want to check out the amazing work the artists have done, you have until March 7 to head down to Ship Creek and see the sculptures across from the Comfort Inn. If you would like to submit a photo of the snow sculptures or any photo, you can do that here.

RELATED: Despite challenges, this year’s Fur Rondy is on

Another event that started over the weekend and is continuing all week is the amateur photo contest. You just have to head down to the Midtown Mall.

To see a list of events at this year’s Fur Rondy, you can click here.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims of fatal Friday Seward Highway crash identified
Get your garden going in pre-spring.
Starting seeds is as easy as 1-2-3: A guide to pre-spring gardening in Alaska
Death investigation in Northeast Anchorage near Turpin Park
In this Jan. 21, 2011, file photo, people watch a cockfight during the Jonbeel festival in...
Rooster kills Indian man during banned cockfight
A magnitude 5.3 earthquake hit around 8 miles northwest of downtown Anchorage near Point...
5.3 magnitude earthquake hits northwest of downtown Anchorage, no significant damage reported

Latest News

Here is one of the many snow sculptures to see at the 2021 Fur Rondy snow sculpture...
Fur Rondy snow sculptures
Monday, March 1 Morning Weather
Monday, March 1 Morning Weather
Morgan Martens (left) and Ryan Redington (right) after the 2021 Jr. Iditarod.
Morgan Martens wins 2021 Junior Iditarod
New space in Midtown will serve as a one-stop shop for small business owners in Anchorage