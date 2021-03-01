Powdery snow to cause visibility issues Monday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Snow is quickly moving into Southcentral, as the next storm system sweeps across Alaska. With a very cold air mass in place, the snow that is falling to the surface is a powdery snow. Essentially this means the water quality of the snow is on the low side. While this snow isn’t ideal for building snowmen or snowballs, it does come with the ability to be easily blown around. Because of this, expect reduced visibility through the day. This will primarily affect those who will be driving on well-traveled roads.

The heaviest snow will stay with us through noon, with the activity beginning to lighten up in the afternoon and early evening hours. On average many locations will see anywhere form 2 to 5 inches of snow. The highest amounts will be across the Kenai and portions of the Prince William Sound. While Anchorage will still have a decent shot of seeing 5″, the accumulation greatly decreases the farther north you head.

The bulk of the activity will exit into the evening hours, as it pushes into Southeast. With another round of snow and winds, there is still cause for concerns in Juneau. As of now only Yakutat and White Pass are under some form of a winter weather product, meaning that the heaviest snow and winds will stay away from the capital city. While that may be the case, it’s always important to make sure you don’t let your guard down, as natural avalanches can still occur.

The snow tapers off overnight into Tuesday, with just snow showers sticking around for Southeast. As for Southcentral, we’ll dry out with the sun making an appearance as early as Tuesday afternoon.

Have a blessed day!1

