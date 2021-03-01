Advertisement

Snow moves through Southwest, then Southcentral

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 7:47 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A low pressure system in the Bering Sea is moving snow into Southwest Alaska Sunday night. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the Kuskokwim Delta Coast starting at 9 p.m. Sunday and lasting through 6 a.m. Monday. Snow and blowing snow are expected with 3 to 5 inches of snow likely. Wind will be out of the east 20 to 30 mph which will drop the wind chills to near -35.

That same storm will slide into Southcentral starting overnight Saturday on the Kenai and in Anchorage by early Monday morning, around 6 a.m. Anchorage is likely to see about 3 to 4 inches of snow with parts of the Matanuska Valley expecting between 4 and 6 inches of snow. The snow sticks around through the morning before turning into lighter showers early afternoon.

This front will move into Southeast starting early Monday afternoon bringing another round of rain and snow to the region. The Panhandle is expected to see some form of rain or snow through at least Wednesday this week.

