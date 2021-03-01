Advertisement

Southcentral Foundation opens vaccine eligibility to K-12 educators, childcare workers and Alaskans 40 years and older

vaccine
vaccine(WCAX)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 11:51 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southcentral Foundation’s Anchorage vaccine clinic will open vaccine appointments to all K-12 educators, childcare workers, and Alaskans who are 40 years old and older as supplies last.

According to SCF, they have already offered COVID-19 vaccines to people including teachers, law enforcement and people experiencing homelessness.

“It is exciting to be part of Alaska’s vaccine success by offering more vaccine to the community while ensuring that all customer-owners and their household members remain eligible for the vaccine.” said Southcentral Foundation President/CEO April Kyle. “The health and wellbeing of our community is a shared responsibility, and we are pleased to make additional vaccine available to even more Alaskans.”

RELATED: Southcentral Foundation offers COVID-19 vaccinations to those 18 and older

Currently, about 155,951 people have had the first dose and 103,668 have been fully vaccinated in Alaska.

SCF says additional vaccines will be available by appointment only on the Alaska Native Health Campus in Anchorage. To schedule an appointment for your vaccine, you can visit you can click here.

