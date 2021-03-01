Thousands of doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A third COVID-19 vaccine became available for providers to order on Monday, meaning almost 9,000 additional shots will soon be headed to Alaska.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Saturday.

“I’ve gotten a lot of questions today and people saying, ‘I want to sign up for it today,’” Dr. Anne Zink, Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer, said during a media briefing Monday. “It just became available for providers to start ordering it and then it still has to ship, so it’s not going to be available for at least a couple days at best, if not a little bit longer. So we’ll get there, we’re just not quite there yet.”

According to public health officials, the state’s initial allocation of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 8,900 doses for the first two weeks, with 3,000 of those doses going toward tribal allocations, through Indian Health Services.

Zink said pharmacies in Alaska that are part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 vaccination will be getting additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but it is not yet known how many doses they’ll receive.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is different from the Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines in a few ways, according to health officials, including the fact that it only requires one dose and it can be stored at refrigerator temperatures, rather than the exceptionally cold storage temperatures required by the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Zink said on Monday that distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not being prioritized for any specific area or population in Alaska.

“There’s reasons why vaccine is easier to get in or out. There’s certain populations that are more transient and there’s ethical considerations that have to go with that as well,” said Zink. “So, this is just, we want to offer it as an additional tool kind of in a quiver of tools that communities have to be able to offer vaccine, and people have different reasons to be able to access vaccine.”

The resounding message from Alaska’s public health team is that all three vaccines work effectively to prevent hospitalization and death from COVID-19 and Alaskans are encouraged to get whichever vaccine is available to them.

“There’s no mandate for the vaccine, and so you have the option of when you want to be able to get it,” Zink said. “From a health perspective, if I had the option, I would take any of the three of them because they really helped prevent the thing I’m really most worried about, hospitalization and death. That being said, people have great questions and may want to choose a vaccine for one reason or another, and so that information we try to share.”

Kelsey Pistotnik with the Alaska Immunization Program said the state is working to make sure that vaccination clinics and providers accurately list online which vaccine is being offered.

“In general, we always want to make sure that folks that are signing up for our clinic, they know which vaccine they are signing up for, because that is very important for folks to know which one they are signing up for, so we will make a note on our end to see all the different places that we need to update, and make sure that that is updated on the website,” said Pistotnik.

According to state health officials, the state’s public vaccine data dashboard will be updated to reflect the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Alaska.

