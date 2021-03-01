Advertisement

Why you should consider the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:27 AM AKST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United States now has three COVID vaccines on the market.

Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose shot was given the green light over the weekend, but some health experts worry Americans may turn up their noses at this latest vaccine.

Why?

In global trials, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine had a slightly lower efficacy rate than the other two on the U.S. market.

“There are advantages and disadvantages of all the vaccines and, actually, it’s hard to compare them side by side because they were tested at different times,” said Dr. Leana Wen, a physician and CNN medical analyst.

Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine was tested in South Africa where a variant believed to be more contagious was first identified. There, the vaccine showed a 64% efficacy.

In the United States, the vaccine showed 72% efficacy rate overall and against severe forms of the disease was even higher, offering nearly 86% protection.

“The endpoint that I think really matters is the endpoint of preventing severe disease,” Wen said. “Especially severe enough disease that causes hospitalization and death because, ultimately, that’s what we care about.”

Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine may also be effective against asymptomatic infection, but more research needs to be done.

“It’s a small data set looking at asymptomatic transmission, but it does give increasing evidence that getting the vaccine prevents you not just from getting sick yourself, but probably also reduces your chance of spreading the virus to others, too,” Wen said.

Bottom line, Wen said you should take “whatever vaccine is made available to you.”

Experts say the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is also a gamechanger because of the ease in which it’s administered.

Unlike other vaccines doesn’t have to be stored frozen.

That means it can be more easily kept in doctor’s offices and community pharmacies.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims of fatal Friday Seward Highway crash identified
Get your garden going in pre-spring.
Starting seeds is as easy as 1-2-3: A guide to pre-spring gardening in Alaska
Death investigation in Northeast Anchorage near Turpin Park
In this Jan. 21, 2011, file photo, people watch a cockfight during the Jonbeel festival in...
Rooster kills Indian man during banned cockfight
A magnitude 5.3 earthquake hit around 8 miles northwest of downtown Anchorage near Point...
5.3 magnitude earthquake hits northwest of downtown Anchorage, no significant damage reported

Latest News

President Joe Biden will meet virtually with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in a...
Biden to meet with Mexican president amid migration issues
The Biden administration ramping up vaccine outreach efforts amid hesitancy- and warnings of a...
States easing virus restrictions despite experts’ warnings
FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 file photo shows power lines in Houston.
Texas power company seeks bankruptcy protection after storm
Here is one of the many snow sculptures to see at the 2021 Fur Rondy snow sculpture...
PHOTOS: A glimpse of the 2021 Fur Rondy snow sculpture championship
Activists appeal for a $15 minimum wage near the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 25,...
Senate Democrats consider changes to House virus relief bill with stimulus checks