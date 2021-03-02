2 deaths, 159 COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services reported 159 COVID-19 cases and two deaths in Alaska from Tuesday. The deaths bring the state’s death total at 299 residents and three nonresidents.

A total of 58,837 resident and nonresident COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state since cases were first reported in Alaska.

Resident cases were reported Monday in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 41

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 36

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 12

Kusilvak Census Area: 8

Bethel Census Area: 7

Petersburg Borough: 6

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 3

Sitka City and Borough: 3

Chugach Census Area: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1

North Slope Borough: 1

Juneau City and Borough: 1

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 1

Dillingham Census Area: 1

At least 1,286 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with the disease.

An additional 23 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and three others are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Six of these patients are on a ventilator in the state.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard section on hospital capacity lists indicators for adult inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds in the green with 558 inpatient and 49 ICU beds available statewide.

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows 157,521 first dose and 105,085 second dose COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered.

A total of 1,704,660 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Alaska, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for COVID-19.

