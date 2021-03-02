4 Alaska legislative aides test positive for COVID-19 as House plays catch up

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Four legislative aides who work in the Alaska Capitol building have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Two of the legislative aides are staff for Rep. Mike Cronk, R-Tok, who tested positive for the virus last Wednesday. A third legislative aide works for the Senate and is not considered to be connected to Cronk’s positive diagnosis.

Jessica Geary, the head of the Legislative Affairs Agency, said she could not disclose which office the third aide works in because that would give away “private information.”

On Monday morning, a fourth legislative staffer tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Geary, the fourth staffer was in the audience for a House Finance Committee hearing in the morning before being tested.

“It is unknown at this time whether this case is related to the other positive cases,” Geary said by email.

Around 17 staff members and legislators are now isolating away from the Capitol. That number could grow as close contacts of the fourth legislative staffer are identified, Geary said.

Cronk, a freshman legislator, said by phone that he tested positive for COVID-19 after attending an Alaska Outdoor Council banquet on Feb. 20, but he doesn’t know if that’s where he contracted the virus.

Several other Republican House members and Gov. Mike Dunleavy attended the banquet. The governor tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday,

“The Governor continues to recover at home from COVID-19 and is doing well. Specific medications and treatments are between him and his personal physician. He appreciates the well wishes and we look forward to a speedy recovery,” said Dr. Anne Zink, the state’s chief medical officer, on Monday.

The House Republicans who attended the banquet, other than Cronk, have not subsequently tested positive for the virus.

Cronk said he interacted with the governor for a brief five seconds at the banquet. He said none of his family members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Cronk said that he has been experiencing mild symptoms that have changed from head and body aches to congestion. He also said that he is still watching committee hearings remotely and working through legislation and that he hopes to be in the Capitol next Monday.

Two of Cronk’s staff members have isolated since last Wednesday and tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. He indicated on social media that both are experiencing mild symptoms but are able to work remotely.

At least five House members are now isolating at home after being in close contact with Cronk.

Rep. Zack Fields, D-Anchorage, serves on the House Resources Committee alongside the Tok Republican. Fields confirmed that he is isolating in Juneau.

Reps. Sara Hannan, a Democrat of Juneau, Grier Hopkins, a Democrat of Fairbanks, and Josiah Patkotak, an independent of Utqiagvik, are also isolating for the next few days.

In the Senate, legislative work is continuing as normal.

“Like hospitals, retail establishments, and other organizations around Alaska, the Senate is going to continue operating regardless of how the pandemic develops. We are committed to getting the people’s work done on time,” said Sen. Peter Micciche, R-Soldotna, through a prepared statement.

Under the Legislature’s rules, lawmakers need to be physically present in the House or Senate to vote on legislation. The Senate passed a resolution in early February that allowed for remote voting if conditions in the Capitol are deemed unsafe during the pandemic.

“Come hell or high water, we are going to safely resolve the big issues facing Alaskans,” Micciche said.

Two-thirds of the 40-member House would need to vote to approve the Senate’s resolution for remote voting to be possible.

House Speaker Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak, said the remote-voting resolution is now being fast-tracked through the House, but that it’s not needed right now. “I don’t think there’s anything that’s that emergent that we’re voting on right now,” Stutes said.

She feels confident that the quick and rigorous isolation policies in place at the Capitol will keep the COVID-19 outbreak from growing.

It took 31 days into the legislative session for the House to organize, allowing for it to begin hearing bills. Eleven-days later some House committee hearings have been canceled.

Stutes told House members last week that they would be working through weekends to catch up with the Senate. They were also told not to travel home to avoid catching the virus.

Stutes said those decisions have not been met with resistance in the House.

Ben Dietderich, a spokesperson for House Republicans, said that the minority caucus is committed to doing whatever it takes to get the people’s work done. Dietderich said there still needs to be conversations among House Republicans about the Senate’s remote-voting resolution.

