DEC report gives details on sunken fishing boat leaking fuel in the Sitka Sound

The F/V Haida Lady, on Feb. 26, 2021, as seen from USCG overflight.
The F/V Haida Lady, on Feb. 26, 2021, as seen from USCG overflight.(United States Coast Guard)
By Hank Davis
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 8:29 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation is providing new details on an oil sheen that’s being caused by a sunken vessel near Eastern Channel of Sitka Sound.

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) Air Station Sitka conducted a surveillance flight, reporting that the F/V Haida Lady went down west of Cobb Island in Eastern Channel of the Sitka Sound on Feb.26

According to details from the DEC, the vessel was found port side down in 6-18 feet of water. At that time, a visible sheen was observed coming from the boat.

The incident report indicates that vessel’s owner said there were 1,500 gallons of diesel fuel and 55 gallons of hydraulic oil onboard at the time of sinking.

DEC says absorbents have been applied within a hard boom to collect any recoverable fuel oil. The vessel has also been repositioned to bring fuel vents are above waterline and prevent further discharge.

Alaska’s News Source has reached out to the coast guard’s District 17 command center for more details on the cause of the sunken vessel.

