DHSS: 385 cases of COVID-19 recorded since Friday

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic(CDC)
By Hank Davis
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:17 PM AKST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - According the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, 385 new cases of COVID-19 has been identified in Alaska over the past three days. 349 of those cases are residents, while 36 new nonresident cases were identified.

DEATHS: DHSS reported 10 new deaths on Monday; however only one death was recent — a male Anchorage resident in his 70s. Nine others were identified through the CDC’s death certificate review process.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: Currently, 22 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 are hospitalized and three additional patients who are being monitored with COVID-like symptoms. Five of these patients are on ventilators.

VACCINES: The state says that 155,951 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 103,668 people are fully vaccinated against the virus. A total of 258,863 doses have been administered, so far, in Alaska.

