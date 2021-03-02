Going virtual: Alaska Sound Celebration takes melodrama ‘Gold rush greed in Grizzly Gulch’ online

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The arts have had to be particularly flexible during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Actors and actresses haven’t had the opportunity to perform for live audiences in almost a year and yet, that old phrase rings true, the show must go on. To that end, Alaska Sound Celebration is taking their normal live-action melodrama online this year.

The group is airing a recording of a previous show that will stream on their website from now until March 14. “Gold rush greed in Grizzly Gulch” was a limited run performance when it was initially hosted so few people have seen it yet. As for expectations, Melodrama Show Chair Christy Hedrick believes the story will stoke excitement for fans of the medium.

“Hey are still going to see a traditional hero vs. villain show. The popcorn will have to happen in their own living room. ‘Gold Rush Greed in Grizzly Gulch,’ somebody has had their gold stolen from them and of course, the villain is out to get the gold themselves so he’s going to do everything he can or I should say she can to figure out how to swindle the hero’s out of what they have coming to them,” says Hedrick.

To watch the show you can head to the Alaska Sound Celebration website, it does cost a minimum $10 donation. As for those who may be interested in joining this group in the future Hedrick says ASC is always looking for new women to join their group. They have information on how to begin that process on their website as well.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.