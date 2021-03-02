March begins and winter shows no signs of slowing down

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It may have been a dry start to 2021, but we saw consistent snowfall for the second half of February and the winter weather isn’t slowing down as we kick off the month of March.

On Monday, 2.7″ of snow fell in Anchorage as of 4 p.m., which brings our seasonal snowfall up to 57″, which is just 3.5″ below normal. This storm is just about done as it will slide east overnight, but we’ll see another chance for snow in Anchorage again Friday.

Through the middle part of the week, dry, mostly clear, and cold weather is likely across most of Southcentral Tuesday afternoon through Thursday. Temperatures will fall to the single digits overnight and will only return to the low 20s during the day.

Scattered showers falling as a snow/rain mix will continue across Southeast Tuesday and out west, high winds and heavy snow will impact the Aleutians and Kuskokwim Delta coast.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for the Eastern Aleutians, including Unalaska most of Tuesday. This area will see wind gusts to 65 mph and 3-5 inches of snow. The Alaska Peninsula is under a Winter Weather Advisory Tuesday for wind gusts to 55 mph and 4-7 inches of snow. The Kuskokwim Delta Coast is also under a Winter Weather Advisory for gusts to 40 mph and up to 4 inches of snow.

Enjoy the sunshine later this week and bundle up!

-Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey

