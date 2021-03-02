March continues the trend of unseasonably cold weather

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It may be still be winter in the Last Frontier, but temperatures continue to remain below average. Following the exit of Monday’s storm that dumped up to half a foot across portions of Southcentral, the region is gearing up for the return of colder conditions. For many highs will struggle to climb out of the teens and 20s, with the only exception being coastal regions. It’s here where highs will top out near thirty degrees. It’s fairly unusual to see the coldest stretch of winter occur in February and March, but that is indeed what we are seeing.

A low to our west that continues to weaken is funneling in colder air on the backside. This along with the clearer skies returning to Southcentral, will not only lead to chillier afternoons but overnight lows in the single digits. Some isolated locations will likely also continue to see subzero values thanks to the clearer and calmer conditions. Additionally as clearer skies take hold, some areas could manage to see some freezing fog form overnight into Wednesday morning.

Sunshine and colder conditions remained anchored across Southcentral through Thursday, before clouds make a return. The clouds come ahead of our next system which will bring a push of warmer air and snow. It’s likely the snow will stick around through Saturday with some accumulation looking likely. While highs do manage to warm, many spots will still be below average as highs will struggle to climb near freezing.

Have a blessed Tuesday!

